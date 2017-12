CTV Kitchener





A bizarre incident north of Simcoe is being investigated by police as a possible case of mischief.

Norfolk County OPP say their officers were called to a home on Windham East Quarter Line Road last week because a deer carcass had been tied to their mailbox.

The head of the deer had been severed from the rest of the remains and left in the home’s driveway.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the OPP or Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.