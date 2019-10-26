

Zayn Jinah , CTV Kitchener





WOODSTOCK – Families in Woodstock received lessons on Saturday around how to recognize concussion symptoms and what to do if someone has one.

Scouts Ontario and Hydro One have partnered up to teach communities across the province about concussions and how to prevent them at their Head Safe events.

Head Safe is a hands-on educational program for youth between ages five to 26.

During Saturday's event, interactive activities demonstrated how delicate and fragile the head is, simulating symptoms of a concussion and training on how to appropriately respond and administer first aid to someone who may have had a concussion.

"When they have this knowledge, they're equipped with it throughout their entire life," says Scouts Canada's youth spokesperson Jason Gingrich.

Common symptoms include headaches, drowsiness, nausea, blurred vision, neck pain and sensitivity to noise, light, motion and odors.

According to the Government of Canada, half of Canadians have little or no knowledge about concussions, while one-in-four Canadians don't know how a concussion is treated.

Youth and seniors are the most susceptible to head injuries.

Helmets are one of the most important pieces of safety equipment to prevent or decrease the severity of injuries.

Organizers also say prevention comes down to wearing the right equipment. But when it comes to treating a concussion, not many people know how to respond.

But there is a six-step "return to play" approach to recovery if someone does get a concussion:

Stop all activity and commit to complete rest. Once you have been cleared by a doctor to start returning to activities, you can go to the next step. Light exercise, like walking, for 10–15 minutes at a time. More active exercise, like hiking, jogging or skating, for 20–30 minutes at a time. It’s important that you do not do anything that could risk you getting hit (like hockey or karate). You can slowly start to return to things that do not require too much movement or risk you getting hit in the head. Once you have been cleared by a doctor, you can start to participate fully. If you start to feel any symptoms again, stop what you are doing and tell an adult right away. Full return to activities.

Head Safe events have taken place in four Ontario communities so far. Another one is scheduled in Thunder Bay on November 30th.