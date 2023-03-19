Head on highway crash in New Hamburg, driver going wrong way: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was going to wrong way on a highway in New Hamburg before a head on crash.

An image shared by police just after midnight on Saturday shows a white and black car with heavy front-end damage.

Police say the driver of the white car was heading east in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 7/8 near Nafziger Road when they collided with the black car.

The driver of the white car, who is from Kitchener, has been charged with dangerous driving.