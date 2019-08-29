Three people were taken to hospital Thursday night after a head-on crash just outside of Brantford.

The two vehicles collided on Cockshutt Road at Brant County Road 18 just before 10 p.m.

COCKSHUTT ROAD BRANT COUNTY ROAD 18 brant crash

Those taken to hospital had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

OPP are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

No word yet on any charges.