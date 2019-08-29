Featured
Head-on crash sends 3 people to hospital
One of two vehicles involved in a crash on Cockshutt Road in Brant County. (Aug. 29)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 11:45PM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital Thursday night after a head-on crash just outside of Brantford.
The two vehicles collided on Cockshutt Road at Brant County Road 18 just before 10 p.m.
Those taken to hospital had serious but non-life threatening injuries.
OPP are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.
No word yet on any charges.