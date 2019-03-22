

CTV Kitchener





Court documents allege drugs, alcohol in Kaden Young’s mother’s system

While the criminal case is still before the courts, a child custody decision has shed more light on the police investigation. Documents suggest that OPP toxicology screens show Michelle Hanson allegedly tested positive for Percocet, OxyContin, cocaine and alcohol.

Hanson was charged with impaired driving causing death after her van drove onto a closed road that was flooded by the Grand River. The vehicle was swept away along with her toddler, Kaden Young. His body was found months later.

Head-on crash leaves teen dead, another driver seriously injured

An early-morning head-on crash left one driver dead and the other seriously injured. Police are still trying to determine the cause of the crash, employing the help of witnesses on scene. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact police.

Father released without charges after Amber Alert issued for daughter

A man sought by police after his five-year-old daughter was the subject of an Amber Alert will not face charges. York police defended their decision to issue the alert, saying that the information they had at the time justified it.

"The system worked," said Const. Andy Pattenden told the Canadian Press in a phone interview. "She was found safely and quickly, and that's ultimately the objective."

He pointed to the happy ending and speedy resolution as proof that it was the right choice.

St Patrick’s Day sees its highest peak-attendance yet

Partygoers were out in full force this year at the Ezra Avenue St. Patrick’s Day parties. Police say that its peak numbers were almost 50 per cent more than the year before.

“Each year we remain concerned for public safety, but this year the density of the crowd was more significant than ever and causes us even greater concern,” Police Chief Bryan Larkin was quoted as saying in a press release.

Charges laid, meanwhile, saw a much smaller increase.

Thieves steal senior’s wallet, take $15,000 from bank account

Three suspects are believed to be behind a stolen wallet in Wellington County. Police say that they used a shoulder-surfing distraction method to gain her PIN before stealing her wallet and draining $15,000 from her accounts.

A similar incident happened in Fergus a couple weeks before, where a woman’s bank accounts were emptied.