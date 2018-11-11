

CTV Kitchener





Two drivers were taken to hospital Sunday after a head-on crash west of Paris.

An SUV and minivan collided on Brant-Oxford Road at Township Road 4 (Parkinson Road) just before 11 a.m.

An Ornge Air Ambulance was called to the scene but was called off just before landing once it was determined both drivers had non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Brant-Oxford Road has now reopened.