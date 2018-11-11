Featured
Head-on crash near Paris
Head-on crash on Brant-Oxford Road near Paris. (Nov. 11, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 1:09PM EST
Two drivers were taken to hospital Sunday after a head-on crash west of Paris.
An SUV and minivan collided on Brant-Oxford Road at Township Road 4 (Parkinson Road) just before 11 a.m.
An Ornge Air Ambulance was called to the scene but was called off just before landing once it was determined both drivers had non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Brant-Oxford Road has now reopened.