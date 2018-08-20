

CTV Kitchener





A head-on collision in North Dumfries sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 24.

Ontario Provincial Police said both drivers, one man and one woman, were taken to hospital via ambulance.

They were the only occupants in each of the vehicles.

It is not yet known what caused the crash but OPP say one of the vehicles crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Charges are pending.

Highway 24 was closed between East River Road and Lackie Road for over an hour.

The road reopened just after 10:30 a.m.