Head-on crash in Brant County seriously injures two, alcohol believe to be factor: OPP

Brant County OPP believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a head-on crash that left two people seriously hurt.

Emergency crews were called to Colborne Street East around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a SUV and motor vehicle collided head-on, the drivers were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, and alcohol is "being considered as a contributing factor."

"There is absolutely no safe level of alcohol when you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter. "You're not only putting yourself at risk, you're putting innocent people at risk on the roadways."

Colborne Street from Brant School Road to Shaver Street was reopened around 7:15 p.m.

UPDATE- Colborne Street East is now OPEN. The #OPP would like to thank everyone for their patience while officers continued to investigate. Updates will be provided when they become available. Please #DriveSafe. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 1, 2023

Any businesses or residents in the area with surveillance videos are being asked to contact Brant County OPP.