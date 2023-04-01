Head-on crash in Brant County seriously injures two, alcohol believe to be factor: OPP
Brant County OPP believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a head-on crash that left two people seriously hurt.
Emergency crews were called to Colborne Street East around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a SUV and motor vehicle collided head-on, the drivers were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, and alcohol is "being considered as a contributing factor."
"There is absolutely no safe level of alcohol when you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter. "You're not only putting yourself at risk, you're putting innocent people at risk on the roadways."
Colborne Street from Brant School Road to Shaver Street was reopened around 7:15 p.m.
UPDATE- Colborne Street East is now OPEN. The #OPP would like to thank everyone for their patience while officers continued to investigate. Updates will be provided when they become available. Please #DriveSafe. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 1, 2023
Any businesses or residents in the area with surveillance videos are being asked to contact Brant County OPP.
Police identify two of eight migrants pulled from water near Akwesasne, Que.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police identified two of the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River earlier this week, but said Saturday they're still searching for a local resident whose boat was found near the victims.
Hungry iguana bites and infects toddler with rare bacterial infection before snatching her cake
A rare infection with tuberculosis-like symptoms was reported in a toddler after an iguana bit her before snatching away a slice of cake on a trip to Costa Rica.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTV W5, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Interim RCMP commissioner Duheme 'very concerned' about foreign interference
As questions continue to swirl around the issue of other countries' meddling in Canadian affairs, interim RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme says he's 'very, very concerned' about foreign interference, and would like to see the national force be able to use intelligence as evidence in its investigations.
Migrant bodies in St. Lawrence 'heartbreaking' but 'predictable,' advocate says
After the bodies of several people were discovered in the St. Lawrence River, who authorities say were likely trying to cross illegally into the U.S., a migrant advocate is questioning why people are fleeing Canada.
April storms bring May norms: Weather Network’s seasonal forecast
The latest seasonal outlook from The Weather Network shows early April will continue to be chilly with flip-flopping temperatures bringing above and below the usual levels of precipitation seen around this time.
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake U.S. Midwest, South
Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 21 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft Hockeyville
West Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
London, Ont. firefighters brave floodwaters of the Thames River in search
Early Saturday afternoon, the London Fire Department began a search of the Thames River, east of Adelaide Street.
Suspect arrested following shots-fired investigation
Windsor police have arrested a 31-year-old suspect in connection to a shots-fired incident in the city’s east end.
One person in hospital following house fire in Windsor’s Sandwich neighbourhood
Firefighters in Windsor spent early Saturday morning battling a blaze at in the city's west end which sent one person to hospital.
’We need support’: Truck ferry operator seeks financial help from Michigan and Ottawa
The owner of the Detroit Windsor Truck Ferry is asking for $160,000 a month to keep afloat.
Simcoe County businesses brace as federal alcohol tax goes into effect
Local businesses are bracing for the Federal Government's increase in alcohol tax.
Police investigating house fire in Essa Township
Provincial police have been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Essa Township.
Royal Canadian Legion kicks off spring convention in Barrie
Legion groups from across the province are taking part in the weekend convention, which kicked off on Saturday with meetings, along with a short parade near the cenotaph.
Man arrested, weapon seized on Nipissing First Nation
The Anishinabek Police Service has taken one man into custody and seized a weapon following an incident on Gerald Crescent in Garden Village on Nipissing First Nation.
-
New ophthalmology clinic in Timmins to offer extended vision care to patients
Timmins ophthalmologist Dr. Alejandro Oliver along with Timmins and District Hospital official and local leaders have officially opened a new ophthalmology locum clinic.
World Men's Curling Championships underway in Ottawa
The world's best men's curling teams have taken to the pebbled ice in Ottawa, vying for the championship cup.
Excavator hits power line at LRT construction site causing dramatic sparks
A fire at a Stage 2 LRT construction site in the west end caused some power to flicker Saturday morning.
April Fools' Day jokes from city services, museums and businesses in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at a few of our favourite April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Saturday.
This part of the proposed Ontario Place design 'overwhelms' public space: report
Toronto city planners have found some issues with the proposed redevelopment of Ontario Place and say one part of the design is so big it 'overwhelms the public realm.'
Brampton, Ont. man charged with sexually assaulting, harassing female paramedics in Peel Region
A Brampton, Ont. man is under arrest after what is being described as a “troubling series of events” that saw female paramedics in Peel Region allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed.
4 suspects sought after loss prevention officer assaulted during grocery store theft in east end
Toronto police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a theft at a grocery store and the assault of a loss prevention officer in the east end last Thursday.
Two horses flee enclosure, fall into icy backyard pool as Quebec town rallies in rescue attempt
Two runaway horses were discovered in a backyard swimming pool Friday in Hemmingford, Que., about an hour south of Montreal. The horses had already been on the run for hours, locals say, escaping from a nearby enclosure.
Montreal shuts bustling downtown strip over heritage building safety concerns
A bustling strip in Montreal is expected to be closed for at least a week after the city raised concerns about the safety of a heritage building on Sainte-Catherine St.
N.S. man searching for missing son finds 38-year-old message in bottle from young boy
A Nova Scotia man who has searched for his missing son almost every day for nearly three years recently came across a letter in a bottle written by an 11-year-old boy about four decades ago.
'Shame on them': last bank in Louisbourg, N.S., slated to close
Residents in Louisbourg, N.S., say the expected closure of its last bank is yet another hit to a community in recovery.
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
Two people found dead in Dauphin: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday morning.
'A tremendous feeling': Brandon's Royal Winter Fair wraps up week-long celebration
A long-running, beloved Brandon event is celebrating a successful return to fully in-person festivities this spring break.
'Like a coup': Albertans say they're worried about Take Back Alberta's growing influence
Some have speculated it's already "the power behind the throne" of the UCP, but a controversial right wing group appears to be grabbing even more influence ahead of Alberta's May election.
Calgarians collect clothing and donations for victims of Marlborough house explosion
Community members gathered Saturday to donate gently used clothing, gift cards and cash, along with messages of support for the victims of a devastating northeast Calgary house explosion.
Alberta's provincial court receives new name that communicates purpose 'more clearly'
The Provincial Court of Alberta will now be known as the Alberta Court of Justice.
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses sought
Charges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
'They are very, very powerful': Edmonton rally against RBC part of nationwide climate action plea
A handful of Edmontonians participated in a nationwide demonstration against Canada's biggest bank's continued support of fossil fuel projects.
Alberta's provincial court receives new name that communicates purpose 'more clearly'
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. island
A pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
Blood-covered Ikea rug prompts appeal for information from B.C. RCMP
A blood-covered rug is at the centre of an unusual appeal for information from police in the B.C. Interior.
Knife attack on Surrey transit bus leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a stabbing involving a TransLink bus in Surrey Saturday morning.