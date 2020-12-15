KITCHENER -- One driver is dead after a fatal, head-on crash between a school bus and a minivan near Listowel.

According to police, it happened south of Ethel, Ont. on McNaught Line on Tuesday at around 7:40 a.m.

That's where a school bus, occupied only by the driver, and a van crashed head-first into one another.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene, the Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter. Police have not shared their identity.

In a news release, police said that the driver of the bus was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In a photo of the scene, the school bus is seen with serious damage to its front end and debris litters the road.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

McNaught Line was expected to be closed between St. Michael's Road and Cranbrook Road for several hours. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.