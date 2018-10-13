Featured
Head-on collision sends two people to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 3:06PM EDT
Two men have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a minivan and an SUV collided on Second line between Sideroad 6 North and Wellington Road 7 near Elora.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the head-on crash.
Officials say a minivan was travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and hit an SUV heading Eastbound around 6:30 Friday evening.
The road was closed for a short period of time.
Charges are pending.