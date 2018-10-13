

CTV Kitchener





Two men have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a minivan and an SUV collided on Second line between Sideroad 6 North and Wellington Road 7 near Elora.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the head-on crash.

Officials say a minivan was travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and hit an SUV heading Eastbound around 6:30 Friday evening.

The road was closed for a short period of time.

Charges are pending.