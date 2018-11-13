

Grey County OPP are investigating after a two vehicle collision in Meaford Monday sent three to hospital.

Police responded to the crash between a pickup truck and car on Highway 26 Monday evening.

They say the blue pickup truck was driven by a 56-year-old man, and the red car was driven by a 34-year-old woman with an 8-year-old boy in the vehicle.

Police say while it is unknown at this time the direction the vehicles were travelling in, they confirmed it was a head-on collision.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported by Orgne air ambulance to hospital with life altering injuries.

The driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries, and the 8-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. They were both taken to hospital by ambulance.

Highway 26 east of Meaford remained closed until around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.