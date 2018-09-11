

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say one passenger was taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. on Ottawa Street South between Westmount Road and Mowat Boulevard.

They say both vehicles sustained major damage, but both drivers only suffered minor injuries.

One passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Ottawa was closed between Westmount and Mowat for several hours while officers investigated.

There was no word on any charges at this time.