Two people are in critical condition after a head-on collision in Alliston Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Concession Road 5 and Side Road 25.

According to Ontario Provincial Police an 18-year-old woman and a man in his twenties has been airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

A third person was brought to a local hospital by ambulance.

Concession Road 5 is currently closed between 20 Sideroad and 25 Sideroad. 25 sideroad is also closed between Concession Road 5 and County Road 50.

It is unclear when the roads will reopen.

There is no information about what kind of vehicles or if anyone else was involved.