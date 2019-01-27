Featured
Head-on collision leaves two people in critical condition
Two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a head-on crash.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 2:48PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 4:22PM EST
Two people are in critical condition after a head-on collision in Alliston Sunday morning.
The crash happened at Concession Road 5 and Side Road 25.
According to Ontario Provincial Police an 18-year-old woman and a man in his twenties has been airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.
A third person was brought to a local hospital by ambulance.
Concession Road 5 is currently closed between 20 Sideroad and 25 Sideroad. 25 sideroad is also closed between Concession Road 5 and County Road 50.
It is unclear when the roads will reopen.
There is no information about what kind of vehicles or if anyone else was involved.