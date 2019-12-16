Head-on collision leaves five people injured
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, December 16, 2019 10:15AM EST
KITCHENER -- Five passengers have been hurt following a head-on collision in North Dumfries Township.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to the Dumfries Road scene around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Their investigation determined that a vehicle lost control, moved into the opposite lane, and struck the approaching vehicle.
The five people hurt were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.