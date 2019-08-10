

One person has been airlifted with life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision on Hwy. 59.

OPP have closed the stretch of highway south of Woodstock between Old School Line and Gunn’s Hill Road to investigate the crash.

“We’re surprised we’re not dealing with a triple fatality,” said Cnst. Ed Sanchuk of Oxford County OPP. “This is why it’s so important to wear your seatbelts, reduce your speed, and pay attention at all times.”

Police say the Saturday evening collision involved three females from Norwich Township and two men from Kitchener.

Cnst. Ed Sanchuk of Oxford County OPP says a sedan was travelling southbound and carrying a mother and two daughters.

It travelled into the northbound lane and hit a pickup truck carrying a boat head-on.

The three females were taken to hospital. One daughter was airlifted to London with life-threatening injuries.

The two men in the pickup truck both received minor injuries.

HEAD-ON collision closes #Hwy59 between Gunns Hill Rd and Old School Line. 5 people sent to hospital. A BIG thank you to all our #FirstResponders. @OxfordCounty @Ornge @OxfordParamedic Norwich Fire Services. @OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/vSz9EBYMf6 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 10, 2019