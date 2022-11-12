'He was scared to death': Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener

Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener on Friday.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to Schweitzer Street and Lark Street for a report of a robbery.

Frank Klodner, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the victim knocked on his door for help following the incident.

“He was shaking like crazy, he was scared to death,” said Klodner.

Waterloo regional police said the victim was approached by a man with a gun who demanded his vehicle and belongings.

According to Klonder, the victim was delivering pizzas that the time.

“He said he went up to the house, he was standing outside and it looked like no one was home. Then all the sudden he seen (sic) a darker skinned gentlemen walk up to the car and say ‘I was the one who ordered the pizza.’”

Klonder said the delivery driver told him that’s when he was robbed at gun point. With the man taking off with his car, cellphone and wallet.

“Basically took everything from him.”

Police said the suspect then fled the area in the victim's vehicle, a black 2009 Toyota Yaris.

There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.