A celebration of life was held Sunday for a Kitchener man who was described by family as “larger than life.”

Henry Watts, who was better known as Harry, passed away last week at the age of 95.

Daughter Laura Nahls said that “what he has done, you could pick five or six lifetimes and put them into his.”

Watts was described as father and community leader who served for three years as a dispatch rider during the Second World War. He later wrote a book called “Dispatch Rider.”

Fellow veteran Paul McAne says he admired Watts.

“For a fellow to go through the horrors he went through, and to come out of that positive and stronger, and to pass on that message of unity, inclusion and diversity in this incredible country. Henry Watts was a beautiful human being.”

After the war he continued to give back to the community by mentoring young people.

“Telling them to be a part of who we are,” said Marg Turnpenny. “Do everything you can do and be everything you want to be.”

“He always had a saying,” said retired principal Mike Campbell. “There’s nothing you can’t do. That resonated with the students.”

Watts was also passionate about democracy, setting up a booth at the Kitchener Market where he would encourage people to vote.

He was also a frequent attendee at citizenship court to welcome new Canadians.

“He was bound and determined that this country, and in fact, every human being around the planet had the best life possible,” said McAne.

Watts donated the proceeds from his book and also raised money in the local Ride for Dad.

“He’s a true hero in every sense of the word,” said his daughter.