'He'll be our forever captain': Ayr Centennials end season with tribute to Eli Palfreyman

The Ayr Centennials finished their season Thursday night with a tribute to former captain Eli Palfreyman.

In August 2022, the 20-year-old collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission of a pre-season game. He later died in hospital, leaving his family, teammates and the hockey world stunned.

“It was pretty emotional when we found out that he passed,” teammate Ethan Stoversaid on Friday. “I was injured on the ice and he was the last guy to help me off, so that’s just really the kind of guy he was. He was a really great person for us.”

“It has been difficult,” his mother Tammy Palfreyman told CTV News in January. “But knowing how much Eli loved hockey, he lived and breathed hockey… going out his last breath playing hockey, that’s how he would have wanted to go.”

Following Palfreyman’s passing,the team started a new tradition at home games. After a win, the players would skate over to Tammy, at her usual spot in the stands, and bang on the boards and high-five through the glass.

“To have the boys come over, I feel like Eli’s here,” she said. “They’re supporting him, they’re supporting us, and we’re all together celebrating.”

The Centennials kept up that tradition at their last game of the season onThursday night.

One last skate to our Palfreyman family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bxNblS1Qgj — Ayr Centennials (@AyrCentennials) March 10, 2023

“Early on [it] was a little tough, waiting for Eli to jump over the board,” said his father Brett Palfreyman. “But, you know, those boys are resilient and we treat those boys like they’re our own. It’s been a place of comfort for us.”

“He’s still with us,” explained teammate Tyler Ward. “We feel like his parents come to every game, it still feels like he’s there.”

The Centennials said Thursday’s game was about more than just winning the match.

“It’s not the scoreboard,” said an emotional Tim Barrie, the director of hockey operations for the Ayr Centennials. “The win was for the family, for the boys. We’re just so proud of all our boys. For all of us in the organization, it was incredible. It was like time stood still.”

Palfreyman’s legacy will also continue on.

The Centennials have set up an annual memorial scholarship which will be presented to a member who best represents Eli Palfreyman’s character.

“He’ll be our forever captain,” Barrie explained.

Palfreyman’s family, meanwhile, said they’ll always support the team.

“As long as the [Centennials] are here, we’ll be here,” said Brett Palfreyman. “Eli had a lot of opportunity to play in a lot of places this year, and it turned out he chose Ayr. It really feels like Ayr chose him.”

The Centennials lost their last game of the season 0-2 to the Elmira Sugar Kings.