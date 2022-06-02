Have COVID symptoms or lost your voter card? How to cast your ballot in today’s provincial election

If you have COVID-19 or related symptoms Thursday morning, you can still vote in the provincial election.

Elections Ontario is asking people with symptoms not to enter their polling station, but instead inform officials when they arrive that they are not feeling well, and workers will arrange for them to vote curbside.

“We already have a process in place that brings the ballot and ballot box outside to electors who have accessibility challenges,” says Jo Langham, Manager of Media and Public Engagement at Elections Ontario, saying the same system will be used for people with COVID-19 symptoms this election.

Langham adds there is no need to call ahead if you need this service.

Other COVID-19 protocols

Masks are not required in polling stations, thought they are available at the site if someone wishes to wear one.

People entering are asked to physically distance, and elections officials working at desks will be behind plexiglass screens.

Proof of vaccination is not required.

High touch surfaces will be regularly disinfected.

What do I need to bring to the polling station?

If you have your voter information card, you will need to bring a piece of ID with your name on it; there are many options ranging from any document issued by the government of Canada to a credit or debit card.

What if I didn’t get a voter information card?

A voter information card is not needed to vote; eligible electors (a Canadian citizen, resident of Ontario, and 18 and older) can go to their polling location with a piece of identification that includes their residential address.

How long will it take me to vote?

Elections Ontario says they have put several measures in place aimed at speeding up voting and avoiding long line ups.

Langham says this election they are employing the “bank teller model” that eliminates the need for voters to line up at a specific station to get their ballot.

“So you will be going to the first available poll official, so we really do think it will be fast and easy,” says Langham.

In addition, Langham says 90% of electors will be using what are called technology enabled polls.

“We use e-poll books that have the voters’ list which makes it very easy for us to find their name and give them their ballot, and then we have tabulators that will count the votes, so we are expecting that things will move quickly,” says Langham.