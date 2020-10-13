KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after hate-motivated graffiti was reportedly spray painted on a Kitchener community centre.

Police say that a group of youths were seen at the Forest Heights Community Centre on Queen's Boulevard on Oct. 11 at around 7 p.m.

According to a news release, officers reportedly found graffiti that contained "hateful and racially motivated messages and symbols."

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.