Hate motivated incident being investigated in Waterloo Region

Police in Waterloo Region have been notified about alleged hate comments made online on Thursday Jan. 27 that targeted a local business owner.

Officials said the comments are considered to be hateful and racist in nature.

A spokesperson with the Waterloo Region Police Service said that for safety reasons they "will not be releasing any information that would identify the victim and/or business."

In a news release, officials said "the WRPS have actioned the complaint and have launched an ongoing criminal investigation, which is believed to be hate motivated."

The police service also stated "we denounce all forms of racial and/or hate-motivated comments and incidents."

Police said investigators from the Investigative Services Divisions, Hate Crime, Cybercrime and Equity, and Diversity and Inclusion units are involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.