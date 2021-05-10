Advertisement
Hate-motivated graffiti found on trees, fence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 12:41PM EDT
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti spray-painted on trees and a fence in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Officials said the graffiti was reported on May 7 in the area of Greencroft Court. In a news release, police said they found "hate-motivated writing and symbols."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.