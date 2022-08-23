Hate-motivated graffiti found in Kitchener Park

More hate-motivated graffiti is under investigation in Kitchener.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols, were found spray painted on posts, signs and trees in Huron Natural Park in Kitchener.

Police believe it was put there sometime between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

This is the ninth incident of hate motivated graffiti reported in Waterloo region so far this month.

Last week, the City of Waterloo issued a statement condemning the vandalism.