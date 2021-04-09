Advertisement
Hate-motivated graffiti found in Kitchener
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 4:31PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti found in Kitchener.
On April 8, officers received a report of graffiti in the area of Dixon Street and Carlin Avenue. The graffiti was spray-painted onto a retaining wall and included hate-motivated writing and symbols.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.