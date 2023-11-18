KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hate-motivated graffiti found at Kitchener high school

    Eastwood Collegiate Institute on Aug. 25, 2021 (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) Eastwood Collegiate Institute on Aug. 25, 2021 (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say hate-motivated graffiti was found at a Kitchener high school.

    On Friday morning, officers were called to Eastwood Collegiate Institute.

    The graffiti, found inside one of the washrooms, also referenced potential violence towards the school, staff and students.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.

