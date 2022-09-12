Hate-motivated graffiti found along Laurel Trail

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a report of hate-motivated graffiti found in Waterloo.

It was reported to police on Sept. 11 in the area of Peppler Street and Bridgeport Road East.

The graffiti included hate-motivated writing on the ground and a guardrail on Laurel Trail.

Police said it is believed the vandalism occurred over the weekend.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.