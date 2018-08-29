

CTV Kitchener





Stratford Police were investigating two separate hate-related incidents in a week span.

On Aug. 21, a note was left on a windshield of a motor vehicle with the words “Haill Hitler” (sic.) written on it.

A week later, a similar note with an anti-Semitic expression on it was left in a mailbox in the same area.

Stratford Police said they believed these two incidents were connected.

Community assistance has been sought to identify the responsible parties to lay charges.