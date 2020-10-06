KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police's Hate Crime Unit is investigating after they say an inflatable doll was found hanging from a noose over a bridge in Waterloo.

The doll was found in the area of University Avenue East and the Highway 85 South overpass on Oct. 4 around 9:50 p.m. Police say the doll had racist and sexist messages written on it.

Officials describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old with an average build. An older model Toyota vehicle was seen nearby.

Local police say they're working with the Hate Crime and Extremism Investigative Team Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.