Harry Potter star set to appear at Blyth’s Festival of Wizardry
Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.'
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 4:35PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 4:41PM EST
A familiar face will be greeting fans this year’s Harry Potter-themed festival in Blyth.
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, will be signing autographs at the Festival of Wizardry.
Last year’s event attracted 9,000 Harry Potter fans to the small community, some from as far away as New Zealand and Japan.
The Festival of Wizardry is set to start on September 21st.