A familiar face will be greeting fans this year’s Harry Potter-themed festival in Blyth.

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, will be signing autographs at the Festival of Wizardry.

Last year’s event attracted 9,000 Harry Potter fans to the small community, some from as far away as New Zealand and Japan.

The Festival of Wizardry is set to start on September 21st.