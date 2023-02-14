Harriston, Ont. pup goes nationwide in Super Bowl commercial

For some, watching the Super Bowl is all about the commercials, and one Harriston, Ont. family now have a lot of bragging rights after their pooch appeared in a commercial aired by Canadian broadcasters during the big game.

On Sunday, 12-year-old Hiccup made a national appearance in a commercial for a Canadian credit score company ClearScore.

"He had such a major role in it," said Hiccup's owner Angela Ewtushik. "It was pretty exciting to watch."

Hiccup is a terrier mix and no stranger to the big screen. He's starred in a handful of commercials over the last few years, from Toyota, to Lysol, and even Petsmart.

“When given the opportunity to be bidding on a job, we’re told what the dog needs to do," said Ewtushik. "I do training on my end if he doesn’t currently have that skill, send video, and the client will pick from a group of dogs which one they decide.

In this case, Hiccup was the winner.

The 30-second ad shows Hiccup's owner trying to find ways to save money by suggesting cutting back on dog jerseys, collector's edition mini footballs, and the game day snack budget. Each time, Hiccup replies, "never!"

Ewtushik and her husband run the boarding and training business R and R Pet Paradise.

They got Hiccup about 11 years ago from a Manitoba rescue, but he only started acting three years ago.

"His face is very personable," said Ewtushik. "He has character about him and I think that's what attracts the clients he's worked with before."

While he's also starred in commercials for RBC and CIBC as well, Ewtushik says the Clearscore gig is his claim to fame.

"I watched it several times," said Ewtushik. "It was interesting because they did a voice over with an actor, and it was interesting to see what voice they picked for Hiccup."

"I was really pleased with how it turned out."

While Ewtushik didn't see the commercial live, she received messages from many friends saying they did.

Hiccup has a few upcoming commercials that have yet to be released.