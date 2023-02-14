Harriston, Ont. pup goes nationwide in Super Bowl commercial
For some, watching the Super Bowl is all about the commercials, and one Harriston, Ont. family now have a lot of bragging rights after their pooch appeared in a commercial aired by Canadian broadcasters during the big game.
On Sunday, 12-year-old Hiccup made a national appearance in a commercial for a Canadian credit score company ClearScore.
"He had such a major role in it," said Hiccup's owner Angela Ewtushik. "It was pretty exciting to watch."
Hiccup is a terrier mix and no stranger to the big screen. He's starred in a handful of commercials over the last few years, from Toyota, to Lysol, and even Petsmart.
“When given the opportunity to be bidding on a job, we’re told what the dog needs to do," said Ewtushik. "I do training on my end if he doesn’t currently have that skill, send video, and the client will pick from a group of dogs which one they decide.
In this case, Hiccup was the winner.
The 30-second ad shows Hiccup's owner trying to find ways to save money by suggesting cutting back on dog jerseys, collector's edition mini footballs, and the game day snack budget. Each time, Hiccup replies, "never!"
Ewtushik and her husband run the boarding and training business R and R Pet Paradise.
They got Hiccup about 11 years ago from a Manitoba rescue, but he only started acting three years ago.
"His face is very personable," said Ewtushik. "He has character about him and I think that's what attracts the clients he's worked with before."
While he's also starred in commercials for RBC and CIBC as well, Ewtushik says the Clearscore gig is his claim to fame.
"I watched it several times," said Ewtushik. "It was interesting because they did a voice over with an actor, and it was interesting to see what voice they picked for Hiccup."
"I was really pleased with how it turned out."
While Ewtushik didn't see the commercial live, she received messages from many friends saying they did.
Hiccup has a few upcoming commercials that have yet to be released.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Federal ethics commissioner retiring after 5 years, citing health issues
Federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has announced he's retiring, effective Feb. 21, citing 'persistent health issues.'
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa over food inflation
Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada's largest grocery store chains to answer for rising grocery prices.
Cancer patient develops Irish accent in rare, unusual case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation
Camilla, wife of King Charles III, will wear the crown of Queen Mary for her coronation in May, Buckingham Palace said, avoiding the use of a crown featuring the disputed 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond which India has demanded be returned.
Civil liberties group marks one-year anniversary of Trudeau's invocation of Emergencies Act
On the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, anticipation is building for the release of the national inquiry's report into the historic series of events surrounding the powers used to end 'Freedom Convoy' Ottawa occupation and Canada-U.S. border blockades.
London
-
Two deceased after 'serious' crash in Southwest Middlesex
OPP are asking the public to avoid the area following a fatal two-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday morning.
-
Woah baby! LHSC celebrates record number of babies born in 2022
It was a busy year for London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), with the hospital announcing on Tuesday that a record number of babies were welcomed into the world in 2022.
-
Two London men charged after violent home invasion-style robbery
One man is in custody and another remains outstanding following a violent home invasion and robbery that occurred over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Pandemic charges dropped against Windsor pastor
Two charges laid against Aaron Rock have now been withdrawn by the Crown Attorney’s Office.
-
Chatham-Kent looks to buy 11 Wheatley properties heavily damaged by explosion
Conversations will be held before the next public information meeting on March 1 about the Municipality of Chatham-Kent purchasing 11 properties damaged by the 2021 explosion.
-
Essex County youngsters share the love ahead of Valentine’s Day
Monday marked 'Random Act of Kindness Week,' and kicking it off on Monday was a group of Essex County youngsters who stopped by a local hospital.
Barrie
-
13-year-old charged with child pornography offences
A 13-year-old child is facing child pornography charges following an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit content in Grey Bruce.
-
OPP releases image of truck involved in pedestrian hit-and-run, seeks witnesses
Officers are looking for the driver of a full-sized blue pickup truck travelling north on King Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.
-
Snowmobiler runs into parked car and leaves the scene
Between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, a snowmobiler struck a parked car in a driveway near Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police facing three sexual assault allegations
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is looking into three different sexual assault allegations involving the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.
-
Beware of rising trend in romance scams: Experts warn of new tactics
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says romance scams were the second-highest fraud-related dollar loss in 2022, with victims losing over $59 million - Ontario victims represented over $20 million of those losses.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
'Convoy-related' activity passes through Ottawa without incident, police say
The city of Ottawa says parking will be restricted downtown Tuesday because of possible "convoy activity" on the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.
-
Pedestrian, 90, in life-threatening condition after driver strikes him with vehicle
A 90-year-old pedestrian suffered critical injuries when a driver struck him with a vehicle Monday evening.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'She was an icon': Trudeau, Ford remember Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion during state funeral
Hazel McCallion, Mississauga, Ont.’s longest-serving mayor, is being remembered by her friends, colleagues, and loved ones during her state funeral in the city west of Toronto.
-
OPP begins major expansion of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
New Toronto-based food delivery app for homemade meals secures $17M
A new Toronto-based company just received $17-million in funding to expand the bridge they’ve built between home-cooked meals and food delivery apps.
Montreal
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
-
Ottawa moves to acquire land for Lac-Megantic rail bypass, 10 years after disaster
The federal government is moving to acquire land so that it can build a rail bypass in Lac-Megantic, Que., nearly 10 years after a downtown freight train derailment killed 47 people.
Atlantic
-
Many N.S. schools closed, cleanup underway after heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning, resulting in a snow day for many students.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Child attacked by three dogs in Thompson, owner charged: RCMP
A 31-year-old man in Thompson, Man., has been charged after a nine-year-old girl was attacked by three dogs, suffering ‘significant injuries.’
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Calgary
-
Break-and-enter suspect shot dead by Calgary police in Franklin Industrial Park
A man is dead after being shot by Calgary police at a three-storey building near Memorial Drive in southeast Calgary.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Edmonton
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
-
Bruce Springsteen promises to bring some 'Glory Days' to Alberta
Rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen announced new tour dates Tuesday including an eight-stop, 17-day trip across Canada.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Park Board moves ahead with removing temporary bike lanes in Stanley Park
The controversial temporary bike lanes in Vancouver's Stanley Park will be removed following a vote by the city’s park board Monday night.
-
Vancouver police warn of traffic disruption after pedestrian struck
Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Oakridge mall after a pedestrian was struck there Tuesday morning.
-
TC Energy reports Q4 loss due to rising costs of Coastal GasLink
TC Energy Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a nearly $1.45-billion loss in its fourth quarter due to rising cost of its Coastal GasLink project.