Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after he fell off of a moving pickup truck in Harriston.

Police say the man was on the tailgate of the moving truck at the Harriston Arena on Saturday night at approximately 10 p.m. when he fell.

Derril Hoover of Harriston was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say the 22-year-old has succumbed to his injuries.

OPP say they are still investigating and charges may be pending.

Police confirm the driver of the pickup truck was not under the influence of alcohol.