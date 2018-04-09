Kitchener-Conestoga’s MPP has been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus due to issues including a series of sexual text messages, party officials say.

Michael Harris announced Saturday that he would not run in the June election. He said the decision was due to keratoconus, an eye disease for which he needed surgery.

Harris was back at Queen’s Park Monday morning, sitting with the PC caucus during Question Period. Moments later, he was told that he was no longer welcome in the caucus.

Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson, who chairs the caucus, announced that Harris had been kicked out of caucus and disqualified from running in the June election following in an internal investigation.

That investigation began Friday afternoon, Thompson said, when an allegation against Harris was brought forward to party officials.

According to Thompson, the allegation included a series of text messages sent between Harris and a female intern in 2013.

“These text messages were of a sexual nature,” Thompson said in a press release.

“They included a discussion of potential part-time employment, as well as a request for her to send him photos, an invitation for her to meet with him late that evening, and reference to something that may have previously taken place in his Legislature office.”

Additionally, Thompson said, party officials were presented with a written complaint from the intern "about how she had been passed over for employment."

Thompson said Harris was asked about the allegations “and only denied that a ‘formal’ complaint was ever made.’”

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park, Thompson said the PC party has “zero tolerance” for sexual misconduct and treats allegations of such seriously.

“We will be addressing this further this week. We will be taking serious steps,” she said.

Harris was first elected as MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga in 2011. He served as the PC critic for a variety of high-profile portfolios, including the environment and transportation.

More details to come.