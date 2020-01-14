WATERLOO -- Harmony Lunch has announced it is closing for good at the end of January.

The restaurant in Uptown Waterloo posted on Instagram it will be closing permanently on January 24.

The restaurant was previously closed in the fall of 2016 after 86 years of business, but then was reopened by new ownership in 2017.

In a press release, the new owners say “continual and prolonged LRT and streetscape construction… have proven to be an insurmountable challenge.”