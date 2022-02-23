Harlem Globetrotters bringing new bag of tricks to Kitchener

For the first time in more than two years, the Harlem Globetrotters are making a return to Kitchener.

The world-famous team of ballers hits the court March 9 at The Aud as part of their international Spread Game Tour, their first taste of live basketball since the start of the pandemic.

"It feels good. It's been a long time off with the pandemic," Speedy Artis, a long-standing Globetrotter told CTV News. "Being able to get out, get back onto the court, back into arenas, back into schools and boys and girls clubs, getting back to having fun and inspiring has been great."

Artis said the team took a 16-month lay-off at the start of the pandemic, before getting back in front of a live audience last summer.

"To run out of that tunnel, to see all the fans so excited, especially having not seeing us in such a long time for some of them, it's been a blessing," Artis said. "I'm excited for the games here in Canada. Canada crowds are always great."

The Globetrotters say they're bringing new contests and characters to the tour, offering an innovative fan experience that everyone will enjoy.

"We have a lot of little different things that people who might have seen the game in 1985 would feel like 'wow that was fun and that was different,'” Artis said. "But also see things that they've seen when they were 11, or 12, or 20, and [think] 'wow that was refreshing.’"

More information on tickets and events near you can be found on the Harlem Globetrotters website.