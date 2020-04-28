KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 outbreak at Highview Residences has finally ended.

Officials with Region of Waterloo Public Health first declared an outbreak at Blair Creek House on April 1.

Seven people died from the virus over the course of the outbreak, the second-highest death toll in a long-term care or retirement home in the region.

"April was a very difficult month," says Chief Operating Officer Joy Birch in a news release. "But what sticks with me is the resilience shown by our families and staff."

Fourteen residents tested positive at the facility, but the news release notes that not all of them showed symptoms. Eleven staff members also tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak was declared resolved by public health officials because no new symptoms were identified over the last 14 days.

The company says that staffing pressures it had been facing have also started to ease as self-isolating employees are recovering and starting to return to work.

Birch commends the staff for their hard work and "unwavering" care.

"When everyone else was running from the fire, they continued to run into the fire every day," says Birch.

While the outbreak has been resolved, the company says it is staying vigilant with its infection control measures so that COVID-19 doesn't make it back into the facility.

The virus has spread rapidly in long-term care and retirement homes around the country.

In Waterloo Region, these facilities account for more than half of all COVID-19 deaths and cases.