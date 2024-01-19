KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Happy ending for pregnant rescue dog

    Share

    It’s a happy ending for a pregnant dog being cared for at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.

    Nya arrived at the shelter in November and staff quickly realized she was pregnant.

    “The Good Samaritan that found her is currently still fostering her,” Erinn Spicer, a registered veterinary technician at the humane society, told CTV News on Friday.

    One of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

    They wanted to adopt her right away so Nya had a safe, stress-free and quite space for the delivery.

    Nya recently gave birth to nine puppies – four girls and five boys.

    One of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

    The humane society said the family of 10 are all doing well and staying at the foster home.

    The Good Samaritan is planning on adopting Nya, while her little ones will be going up for adoption in two weeks.

    One of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

    The shelter said they’ll all be spayed or neutered, given vaccines, dewormed and microchipped.

    Staff want to make sure the puppies go to the right home.

    “They are going to be large dogs and they’re going to be high energy,” warned Spicer. “So a home that is going to be active and going to provide lots of enrichment is the main thing. We want to make sure they have a very active home to go to.”

    One of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

    Once they’re available, they’ll be listed on the shelter’s website.

    One of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News