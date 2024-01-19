Happy ending for pregnant rescue dog

It’s a happy ending for a pregnant dog being cared for at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.

Nya arrived at the shelter in November and staff quickly realized she was pregnant.

“The Good Samaritan that found her is currently still fostering her,” Erinn Spicer, a registered veterinary technician at the humane society, told CTV News on Friday.

One of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

They wanted to adopt her right away so Nya had a safe, stress-free and quite space for the delivery.

Nya recently gave birth to nine puppies – four girls and five boys.

The humane society said the family of 10 are all doing well and staying at the foster home.

The Good Samaritan is planning on adopting Nya, while her little ones will be going up for adoption in two weeks.

The shelter said they’ll all be spayed or neutered, given vaccines, dewormed and microchipped.

Staff want to make sure the puppies go to the right home.

“They are going to be large dogs and they’re going to be high energy,” warned Spicer. “So a home that is going to be active and going to provide lots of enrichment is the main thing. We want to make sure they have a very active home to go to.”

Once they’re available, they’ll be listed on the shelter’s website.

