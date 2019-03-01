

CTV Kitchener





Justin Bieber has turned 25.

The singer was born on March 1 and began his career in Stratford, skyrocketing to fame after being discovered singing on Youtube.

The Stratford Perth Museum hosted a popular exhibit for the pop star, extending it for at least a year due to its record-breaking success.

After years in the spotlight, Bieber still calls this part of Ontario home. Last year, he purchased a home on Puslinch Lake valued at $5 million.

Then, it was reported that he and fiancé Hailey Baldwin had moved into the home.

The Biebs was seen in a Cambridge mall, taking photos with fans.

The singer has been quiet musically as of late, with his last single released last July.