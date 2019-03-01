Featured
Happy birthday, Biebs! Justin Bieber turns 25
Singer Justin Bieber warms up prior to the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 12:09PM EST
Justin Bieber has turned 25.
The singer was born on March 1 and began his career in Stratford, skyrocketing to fame after being discovered singing on Youtube.
The Stratford Perth Museum hosted a popular exhibit for the pop star, extending it for at least a year due to its record-breaking success.
After years in the spotlight, Bieber still calls this part of Ontario home. Last year, he purchased a home on Puslinch Lake valued at $5 million.
Then, it was reported that he and fiancé Hailey Baldwin had moved into the home.
The Biebs was seen in a Cambridge mall, taking photos with fans.
The singer has been quiet musically as of late, with his last single released last July.