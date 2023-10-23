Hanover police looking for suspects in armed home invasion, car chase

Hanover police are looking for four suspects after an armed home invasion in Hanover.

In a news release, police said the robbery, which happened on Sunday, Oct. 15, was reported a week later on Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m., three masked men with a firearm entered a home on 11th Street near 13th Avenue.

They allegedly held the people inside at gunpoint while they stole several items, then fled in a white SUV driven by a fourth suspect.

That’s when one of the people who had been robbed jumped in their vehicle and chased the SUV southbound on 19th Avenue near John Diefenbaker Senior School, police said.

The suspects allegedly shot at the vehicle as they sped away.

“This firearm robbery is alarming for our community and the entire Grey Bruce region,” Hanover police said. “Gun crimes are a significant public safety concern across Canada and although not commonplace, small rural communities are not immune to such violence.”

Police said investigators believe the home invasion was targeted.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the chase is asked to contact Hanover police at 519-364-2411.