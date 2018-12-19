

CTV Kitchener





Major construction is ahead of schedule in Guelph.

Traffic on the Hanlon Expressway began to flow again after closing in October for construction.

All lanes on Woodlawn Road West were also clear.

The Hanlon and Woodlawn Road project will cost an estimated $2.5 million.

It’s currently a week ahead of schedule thanks to good weather.

The city is still working on a path that would provide access to pedestrians and cyclists.

“I would say the project’s currently at about 50 per cent, so the works associated with underground services are complete and the remainder of the work will be to complete the multi-use path and a storm drain crossing down at Imperial Road,” explained Joe De Konig with the City of Guelph.

That underground work is to prepare for the Highway 7 expansion from Kitchener to Guelph.

A public timeline estimated that the Hanlon Expressway project was scheduled to be complete in June next year.