Handguns stolen from home North of Tillsonburg
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 3:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 3:16PM EDT
Two firearms were stolen from a home on Zenda Line, just North of Tillsonburg.
Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. last Wednesday, a safe at the residence was broken into. It contained two handguns.
Ammunition, a laptop, and Canadian and American cash, was also stolen.
Police say a small white car was seen in the area and is a potential suspect vehicle.