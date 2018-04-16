

CTV Kitchener





Two firearms were stolen from a home on Zenda Line, just North of Tillsonburg.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. last Wednesday, a safe at the residence was broken into. It contained two handguns.

Ammunition, a laptop, and Canadian and American cash, was also stolen.

Police say a small white car was seen in the area and is a potential suspect vehicle.