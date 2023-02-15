Hamilton man arrested in connection to alleged Cambridge business fraud

Waterloo regional police say officers have arrested a 41-year-old man from Hamilton in connection to a fraud investigation in which a Cambridge business lost $141,000.

Police said in February 2022 officers received a report from a business about potential internal fraud. Police then launched an investigation.

Earlier this month, investigators arrested the man after an “extensive investigation into the alleged defrauding of a local Cambridge company of approximately $141,000.”

The man has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Commercial Fraud Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 6364.