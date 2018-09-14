Featured
Hamilton lawyer faces criminal charges from Caledonia class action lawsuit
John Findlay has admitted to the law society that he used the remanding money. (File image)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 8:18AM EDT
A Hamilton lawyer is facing criminal charges and is accused of misappropriating trust funds from the Caledonia class action lawsuit.
The suit was settled back in June 2011 for $20 million and involved a number of parties including The Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
Hamilton police said there was about $2.2 million in reserve funds.
John Findlay has admitted to the law society that he used the remanding money.
Findlay is charged with breach of trust, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.
He is set to appear in court on Sept. 25.