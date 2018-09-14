

CTV Kitchener





A Hamilton lawyer is facing criminal charges and is accused of misappropriating trust funds from the Caledonia class action lawsuit.

The suit was settled back in June 2011 for $20 million and involved a number of parties including The Ontario Provincial Police and the province.

Hamilton police said there was about $2.2 million in reserve funds.

John Findlay has admitted to the law society that he used the remanding money.

Findlay is charged with breach of trust, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

He is set to appear in court on Sept. 25.