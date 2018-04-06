

The Canadian Press





Police in Hamilton say a young girl suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a train in the city last night.

They say the girl was playing with some friends near some tracks in a residential neighbourhood when a slow-moving train came through the area.

It's clear whether the kids were trying to jump on the train, but police say the girl fell and the train ran over her leg.

They say officers responded and "provided life-saving measures," and the girl was taken to a local hospital for surgery.