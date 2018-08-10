

CTV Kitchener





A thief or thieves made off with a number of food items in Chesley.

Provincial police say someone broke into a refrigerated trailer parked on an alley along 1st Avenue North on between the evening hours of July 28 and early morning hours of July 29.

An unknown number of frozen burgers, ice cream, and a variety of baked goods were taken.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.