Kitchener

    • Halloween picture contest for critters held at Kitchener pet supply outlet

    A Halloween pet photo shoot in Kitchener. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener) A Halloween pet photo shoot in Kitchener. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

    There was a spooky twist to the usual picture day at Terrible Toby's Pet Supply Depot.

    The Kitchener store held its annual Halloween costume contest over the weekend.

    "This is Kevin and he's Chucky," said Daniella and Tyler Florica. "Why not get into the spirit of Halloween?"

    All pictures of the pets taken are posted on Terrible Toby's website, where people can also vote on the winner.

    The event helps raise funds for the Kitchener Stray Cat Rescue, which is now looking for a new home themselves after the city approved a high-rise development at their current Charles Street location.

    "We have about 53 casts in our care right now that we'll have to move," said Kathryn Quirk of the rescue. "We have no private funding. We are all community donation based."

    The rescue also takes donations through its website.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News