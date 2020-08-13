Advertisement
Halloween in August: Pop-up shop getting ready to open in Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 11:51AM EDT
Spirit Halloween is preparing for spooky season in August in Kitchener (Tegan Versolatto / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Halloween may be months away, but one store has started to prepare for costume buyers this year.
A Spirit Halloween pop-up shop has moved into the plaza at 1187 Fischer Hallman Road.
There isn't an official opening date yet. A sign on the door says it's "Opening Soon."