The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting new groups of COVID-19 cases they say are related to workplaces and places of worship.

In a news release sent out on Sunday, the health unit says they have identified one of the locations as Fernlea Flowers in Delhi, where seven people have tested positive for the virus and are now self-isolating.

The release did not say which places of worship have been impacted.

Officials say in the release that some of the infected people live outside of Haldimand-Norfolk, so for official reporting purposes those cases will be recorded by the health unit in whichever region the individuals live in, rather than where they work.

The health unit says it will continue to provide updates.

Halidmand-Norfolk has been hit hard by the virus throughout the pandemic, with Scotlynn Group in Vittoria seeing around 200 workers on their farm test positive for the virus at the peak of the pandemic.

The outbreak at the farm was declared over on July 10.