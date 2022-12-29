Hagersville reeling from second police officer death in two years

Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.

Pierzchala was killed Tuesday while responding to a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Two people have now been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Brenda Gallant and her sister Beverly Petheram have been tying blue ribbons to poles around Hagersville in honour of fallen OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala. This one was placed below an older ribbon for another fallen officer, Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was killed Dec 31, 2020. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

"I feel extreme sadness for the family, the community where I grew up, where Andrew grew up, having to go through this again," said Jason Harnett, whose brother, Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed two years ago during a traffic stop in Calgary where he was working as a police officer.

On New Years Eve 2020, the Hagersville-native was dragged 437 metres down the street by a fleeing SUV and into the path of an oncoming car.

The 37-year-old died an hour later in hospital.

The fatal shooting of Pierzchala came just days before the second anniversary of Harnett's death.

"Here we are with the national spotlight on a small town in Ontario once again because of the same reason," Harnett said. "Two officers connected to that community."

Harnett said in the days following his brother's death, the community of Hagersville lit up blue in honour of the fallen officer. The support from the community helped with the grieving process and he wants to see the same for Pierzchala's family, he said.