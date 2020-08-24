KITCHENER -- The 25th annual Cross-County Gutsy Walk in support of Crohn’s and Colitis has taken a different form this year.

The original fundraiser events were originally scheduled for June, but got pushed back like many others.

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada officially set the date on Sunday and hosted it virtually to keep participants and those suffering from the diseases safe.

“Depending what treatment plan you're on, there are many different drugs that are immune compromising that could put you more at risk,”said Samantha Morin, a Kitchener-Waterloo Gutsy Walk volunteer and patient.

Morin adds that there was a small drop in numbers this year, but that volunteers hit the phones to keep local walkers up to speed about going solo or in their bubble.

“This walk emphasizes that those living with these diseases are not alone,” said Anna De Lange, the local honourary chair of the 2020 walk. “Participating in this walk takes guts, but enables us to be one step closer to finding a cure.”

The launch of the walk was online Sunday morning, with the closing ceremonies happening across the country in the afternoon.

The fundraising goal in Kitchener-Waterloo is $72,000, while the national goal sits at $3.5 million by Sept. 14.