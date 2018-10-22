Featured
Guthrie earns another term as Mayor of Guelph
Cam Guthrie, mayor of Guelph
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 9:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 12:01AM EDT
Cam Guthrie has been re-elected as Guelph’s mayor.
First elected in 2014, he had been serving as councillor for Ward 4 since 2010.
After his first term, the City of Guelph appears to have agreed with the way Guthrie was leading the city.
His win comes on a platform of affordability and community safety, two important issues to voters as the city grows.
In a two-candidate race, he beat out runner-up Aggie Mlynarz.
Guthrie garnered approximately two thirds of the vote.
Mlynarz, a self-described activist, was running for the first time.
