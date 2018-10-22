

Cam Guthrie has been re-elected as Guelph’s mayor.

First elected in 2014, he had been serving as councillor for Ward 4 since 2010.

After his first term, the City of Guelph appears to have agreed with the way Guthrie was leading the city.

His win comes on a platform of affordability and community safety, two important issues to voters as the city grows.

In a two-candidate race, he beat out runner-up Aggie Mlynarz.

Guthrie garnered approximately two thirds of the vote.

Mlynarz, a self-described activist, was running for the first time.

